A shooting is under investigation Monday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 3400 block of American Way near the Garden Inn Motel on April 18 just after 7 a.m. for a shooting.

One person was taken to Regional One, MFD said.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

