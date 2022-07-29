One shot in North Myrtle Beach, suspect taken into police custody, city officials say

One person was shot last night in North Myrtle Beach at an area where several restaurants are located, according to city officials.

City police were dispatched at 10:44 p.m. and found a gunshot victim at 850 North Beach Boulevard, which is the address listed for Nacho Hippo, located near a McDonald’s and Longhorn Steakhouse.

A city spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about whether the shooting happened inside or outside.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The arrest was made at 4835 Highway 17 South, according to a news release.

City officials initially erroneously referred to the shooting in a news release as a homicide, but later sent another release clarifying that the “victim is still alive at this time.”

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Donald Graham told The Sun News the mistake was the result of misinformation given to him.

Neither he name of the person shot, nor the same of the arrested suspect has been released at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing, but law enforcement said there is no danger to the public.

Check back for updates.