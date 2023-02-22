One shot, one arrested in Dugger domestic dispute

Feb. 21—A Dugger woman was hit by a shot fired in a struggle for a firearm in a Monday evening domestic dispute, and her husband was arrested, police said.

Jessica Hambrick, 31, was taken to an Indianapolis hospital by air ambulance, said Indiana State Police. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Arrested was Frank E. Hambrick, Jr., 35. He was booked on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Class 5 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Class 6 felony.

ISP said its detectives were requested by Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler regarding a shooting investigation.

They arrived at 7681 East Laughlin Street in Dugger to find that Jessica Hambrick and Frank Hambrick involved in a verbal and physical altercation that resulted in a struggle for the weapon. The firearm fired during that struggle, with Jessic Hambrick being struck, according to an ISP news release.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Department and the Dugger town marshal responded, as did Sullivan County emergency medical personnel. Also assisting are the Shelburn town marshal, Sullivan County Department of Child Services and Susie's Place.