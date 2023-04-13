One shot, one pistol-whipped in Stockton's unity Park

At least one person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Stockton.

Stockton police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near Unity Park —at George W Bush Elementary School and across from Chavez High School.

Officers rushed to the scene and found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital. A second victim, who authorities said was pistol-whipped, was also found near the park. Early reports are that at least one victim was a student at the nearby high school.

Their conditions weren't given by police.

By 4:30 p.m., at least 13 police cars with lights flashing were seen on Jayden Street near Unity Park. Crime scene tape was wrapped around the park, restricting access from neighborhood children. A police helicopter circled the area as police scoured for clues.

Students from Cesar Chavez High School — less than a mile away from Unity Park — passed by the scene on their way home from school, some asking officers for information on what happened.

One neighborhood resident riding a bicycle had to take a detour from his usual route when an officer told him he couldn’t pass through the area.

The resident said he wasn't shocked to see the crime scene tape.

“It’s Stockton,” he said.

