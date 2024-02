HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Harrisburg.

The shooting occurred on Mulberry Street around 2:45 a.m. Police say an adult male was shot and is expected to be ok.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

