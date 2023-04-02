One shot in parking lot of east Charlotte restaurant, CMPD says

One person has been shot following an altercation in the parking lot of an east Charlotte restaurant, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Saturday, shortly after 11:30 p.m., police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on the 3600 block of North Sharon Amity Road.

An investigation revealed that an altercation occurred in the parking lot of the Copan Restaurant. During that altercation, a suspect shot one person.

The suspect then went on to physically assault two other people who were also involved in the altercation, according to police.

Police said the suspect, who was in possession of a firearm, was arrested after fleeing the scene.

One victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The condition of the other two victims is unknown at this time.

