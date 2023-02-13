One shot in Sammamish home invasion robbery

One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot during a home invasion robbery at a Sammamish home.

King County deputies were called to a home near the corner of Northeast Second Street and 225th Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Monday. The home is not far from Eastlake High School and the Sammamish campus of Central Washington University.

One family member at the home was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their condition is not known.

The suspects fled following the shooting and have not been found. Deputies have not said how many suspects were involved.

Detectives from the King County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

The crime scene stretches past the home’s driveway and into the street.

This story is developing.