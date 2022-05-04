Man shot in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
A man was shot in the South Park neighborhood of Seattle Tuesday night.
Seattle police said officers were called to the 500 block of South Donovan Street at about 11:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
Officers arrived and found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
As police investigated, they discovered that two people — who are known by neighbors in the area — began pounding on a home’s door.
A woman inside the home called her neighbor — the shooting victim — for help. The neighbor then came out and confronted the suspects. One of the suspects then shot the neighbor with a rifle, according to police.
The suspects then fled.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 206-233-5000.
More news from KIRO 7
‘Miss Teen Lynden WA USA’ and ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dies at 16
Three middle school students robbed, two at gunpoint, in Seattle
A 45-foot tall mountain of trash in Snohomish County could burst into flames
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com