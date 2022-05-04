Man shot in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood

A man was shot in the South Park neighborhood of Seattle Tuesday night.

Seattle police said officers were called to the 500 block of South Donovan Street at about 11:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived and found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

As police investigated, they discovered that two people — who are known by neighbors in the area — began pounding on a home’s door.

A woman inside the home called her neighbor — the shooting victim — for help. The neighbor then came out and confronted the suspects. One of the suspects then shot the neighbor with a rifle, according to police.

The suspects then fled.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 206-233-5000.

