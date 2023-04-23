One shot, several parked cars, buildings damaged in exchange of gunfire in Buckhead, police say

Atlanta police are investigating an incident that left several vehicles and buildings damaged by bullets Saturday morning.

Authorities said around 1 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired near an apartment complex on Andrews Drive in Buckhead.

Shortly after, officers were told that a man had been checked into Piedmont Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed that the victim and his friends were walking to their car when they heard two groups arguing. Soon, a vehicle approached and fired at the victim.

The victim told police he shot back at the vehicle before realizing he had been shot in the foot. His friends then took him to the hospital, where he was stable.

On the scene, investigators recovered shell casings from a different location on Andrews Drive. Officers said several parked cars and buildings had been struck by gunfire.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not identified a suspect in this case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

