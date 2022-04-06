Suspect in Trotwood shooting faces judge for tampering with evidence charge

A man Trotwood police identified in court records as a suspect in a shooting on Biddison Avenue last month faced a judge Monday for charges related to the crime.

Quiondae Jones, 22, of Trotwood, is facing a felony charge of tampering with evidence after officers said he “removed firearm used in crime from the scene and hid them in two different locations to not be seen,” court records read.

Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge and his bond was set at $10,000. He has not been charged for the shooting itself, according to court records.

Crews responded to the shooting in 4900 block of Biddison Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. March 31, after receiving reports of a male being shot in the leg, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Dispatchers said the victim was transported to Kettering Health Dayton.

Additional details on what led to the gunfire were not immediately available.

Jones is no longer listed as a jail inmate.