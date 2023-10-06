One shot in Uptown, hospitalized early Friday morning

One person was shot on one of Uptown’s busiest intersections early Friday morning.

MEDIC told us one person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from a shooting on West Trade Street and North Tryon Street.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m.

Channel 9′s crew at the scene saw the street blocked off with crime scene tape.

Crime Scene Investigation officers were seen as CMPD officers searched the street with flashlights.

Traffic Team 9 is monitoring the area to see if there is a traffic impact as people commute through Uptown in the morning.

CMPD has not released any information regarding a suspect.

