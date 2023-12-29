One of Shreveport's oldest citizens, Grace Moore Kinnebrew, dies at age 104 on Christmas

On Christmas Day, Lee Richmond Charley got a text from his mother in Shreveport.

"Rich, your amazing Grandmommie went to heaven at 9 p.m. She was peaceful, happy, calm and has always loved you,” it read. “Jesus' earthly birthday, Grandmommies heavenly Birthday. Love You.”

Charley now lives in California, so he could not be there.

It’s a memorable day to die, but fitting for Grace Moore Kinnebrew, who lived to be 104 years old. That's a feat that only one in every 5,000 people can reach, according to Boston University. At the time of her death, she was the oldest member of First Methodist Church.

Charley reflected on the amazing life of his grandmother, who was born in New Orleans but, together with husband Lee Kinnebrew Jr., raised five children in Shreveport.

Grace Moore Kinnebrew and Lee Richmond Charley.

“When we would have one-on-one conversations, I quickly realized what she had lived through," Charley said. "So much history that I only read about in history books.”

In her lifetime she witnessed the Great Depression, World War II, Alaska becoming the 49th state, the Civil Rights Movement, the space race, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Star-Spangled Banner becoming The National Anthem, the 20th Amendment and much more, a century’s worth.

It is the lessons she taught Charley that will stay with him.

“Do your best each day," he said. "No one likes to attend 'pity parties,' so choose love over anger. I wish more people in the world were like my grandmother. It’s OK and healthy to disagree but never forget to come from a place of love.”

At the age of 99, after a year of art classes, she wrote, illustrated and published her first book, called "The Adventures of 3" -- a story described as the many gifts of love and beauty found right in your own back yards.

“She always looked younger, had so much energy, and she was always doing something amazing,” Charley said.

Kinnebrew is survived by five children and 12 grandchildren. The celebration of her life will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the main sanctuary at First Methodist Church. There will be a visitation prior to the service at 12:30 p.m., also in the main Sanctuary.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Grace Moore Kinnebrew dies Christmas at the age of 104