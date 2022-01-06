One year since Capitol insurrection, 12 dead in Philadelphia apartment fire: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: One year since Capitol insurrection

We look back as reporter Sarah Elbeshbishi talks about Americans' fears on democracy going forward. Plus, NOW reporter Gabriela Miranda warns against using cloth masks to fight omicron, at least a dozen people are dead after a Philadelphia apartment fire, the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced and tennis star Novak Djokovic is denied entry to Australia because he's unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning. I'm Taylor Wilson. And this is 5 Things you need to know, Thursday, the 6th of January 2022. Today, one year since the January 6th insurrection, plus cloth masks and omicron, and more.

Here are some of the top headlines:

Investigators looking for one of two missing people after last week's Colorado wildfires have found partial human remains. Flames destroyed hundreds of outside Denver following hurricane force winds that quickly spread them through a number of neighborhoods. Ghislaine Maxwell plans to request a new trial. The move comes after a juror, in her case, revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse. And two Powerball tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin for last night's $632.6 million jackpot. The prize is the seventh largest in Powerball history.

Today marks one year since the insurrection on the US Capitol. A mob of Donald Trump supporters insisted incorrectly that he won the presidential election and broke into the building while votes were being counted. The violence marked an unprecedented attack that eventually left five people dead and American democracy shaken.

[Police audio from the Jan. 6 insurrection]

1033! I don't see.. 1033! They've stormed the Capitol! We've been breached and we lost the line!

Taylor Wilson:

Lawmakers who were there look back a year later and are still shaken up. Many had gathered in back rooms before evacuating, unsure how much danger they were in. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that democracy ended up winning out.

Nancy Pelosi:

We won that night. Democracy won that night. These people - because of the courageous work of the capital police, the metropolitan police, and others - they were deterred in their action to stop the peaceful transfer of power. They lost. It was a failure for them. It was a victory for democracy as we returned to the Capitol that night to again ratify the peaceful transfer of power.

Taylor Wilson:

Major questions were asked of the Capitol police and how such an attack was able to happen. Then Chief Steven Sund resigned after the insurrection with Thomas Manger taking over. He testified on Capitol Hill yesterday about changes to the agency a year later.

Thomas Manger:

The events of January 6th did expose critical departmental failures and deficiencies with operational planning, intelligence, staffing, training, and equipment. I'm pleased to report that we have addressed a significant portion of the many recommendations issued to the department. In fact, of the more than 100 recommendations issued by the Inspector General, we have implemented and are addressing over 90 of them. We will likely be tested again, but what will be different is that we will be paying much more attention to the information that we gather ahead of time. We will be putting together a better plan. We will be getting the help that we need pre-planned.

Taylor Wilson:

Over the past year, more than 700 people have been arrested and charged for their roles in the insurrection. And Attorney General Merrick Garland said this week that the Department of Justice will not rest on January 6th investigations.

Merrick Garland:

We, at the Department of Justice, will do everything in our power to defend the American people and American democracy. The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last. The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators at any level accountable under law.

Taylor Wilson:

Meanwhile, a year after the insurrection, Americans say that democracy is in peril, according to a USA TODAY, Suffolk University poll. But as reporter Sarah Elbeshbishi tells us, they disagree on why.

Sarah Elbeshbishi:

The poll found that an overwhelming number of Americans are concerned about the nation's democracy, with about 83% of Americans either very or somewhat worried about the country's democracy. Whereas, only about 15% aren't very, or not at all worried about the state of democracy. So that breaks down into 51% being very worried, 32% being somewhat worried, and then 8% being not very worried, and then 7 not worried at all. And then, about a few are just undecided, didn't know. A lot of them were very split among party lines.

If you look at just the very worried, which 51% of Americans had said that they were very worried about the state of democracy, only 47% of that were Democrats, 61% were Republicans, and then 49 were Independents. So you can see it's very split among all three parties. And honestly, Republicans are the most worried in that group. The other ones are also split among them. Ten percent of Democrats compared to 6% of Republicans and 8% of Independents are not very worried at all. So you can't group any one party being more or less concerned, really, regarding democracy, at least in this context, at least for this question. Which is really interesting because while the majority of Americans based on this poll are concerned from democracy, there are very different in views about the Capitol attack on January 6th last year, and whether or not they agree with the Select Committee's investigation. And so, it was a very interesting result.

Sarah Elbeshbishi:

We take a look at the responses about the events of January 6th. The majority of Americans said that the protest was aimed to overturn results of a legitimate presidential election, with 53% of them. There's still a deep divide among partisan lines. So 85% of Democrats said that compared to only 20% of Republicans. So you still see that split between people thinking that the election was illegitimate or being legitimate

Taylor Wilson:

For more on the anniversary of January 6th, stay with USATODAY.com.

A lot of people are still using cloth masks to try and keep themselves safe from COVID-19, but experts warn that won't protect you against the omicron variant of the virus. Now reporter Gabriela Miranda explains.

Gabriela Miranda:

Basically, what's changed is that the omicron variant is the most contagious variant that there's ever been so far, and it's very easily transmissible. So the issue with the cloth mask is that it does a decent job at keeping things from you exhaling, but it doesn't do a great job at keeping things from you inhaling different objects and particles. That's why health experts are now saying that the N95, KN95, and the surgical mask that you see that are a little bit easier to get, are better because those are more effective at just making sure that you're not inhaling any infectious or contagious particles.

The surgical and the N95 masks are just tighter fitted to your face and they have more layers in them, so it keeps the particles from entering in. Whereas, cloth masks, especially some that people make or just will pick up, aren't created to keep particles from coming in. So these surgical and N95 masks were created and manufactured for that sole purpose, and cloth masks have a lot of holes and not as suited to your face. So it's easier for things to come in and out of those.

Taylor Wilson:

For more on omicron, stay with our live COVID updates page every day on USATODAY.com.

At least a dozen people are dead, including eight children, after an apartment building fire in Philadelphia yesterday morning. As the building burned, at least eight people were able to escape. The building was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, the country's fourth largest public housing agency. It had been converted from a large row house into two apartments. At least 18 people were living in the upper apartment and another eight were living in the lower unit. Officials said that smoke detectors in the building did not operate during the fire. Last night, a vigil was held for victims, and area residents were outraged.

Lori Braunstein:

It's just incredibly heartbreaking what happened. I don't know, I just feel like we failed as a society to not be able to provide safe housing for the people of our city and especially for the children.

Taylor Wilson:

That's neighbor, Lori Braunstein. The fire is one of the deadliest ever in Philadelphia, and a cause has not yet been determined.

The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced today.

Juror:

We, the jury, find the defendant Travis McMichael guilty.

Taylor Wilson:

That verdict came after the men chased Arbery down in South Georgia in February of 2020. The killing sparked protests around the country. Travis McMichael pulled the trigger and was convicted of one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assaults, and counts related to false imprisonment. His father Gregory McMichael was also found guilty on a number of charges, as was their friend Roddie Bryan. All three men face a minimum of life in prison, though, the judge will decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's status for this month's Australian Open remains in doubt. The country denied his entry, and canceled his visa because of his failure to provide proper documentation for his exemption from the country's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Djokovic spent a day confined to a hotel room there yesterday, and will do so again today, as he waits for a court decision. Officials for the tournament had initially granted him a medical exemption, but Australian government officials were under public pressure to not give special treatment to the star who has won the tournament nine times.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted, "Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID. We are continuing to be vigilant." It's not clear what medical exemption Djokovic was pushing for. One potential reason could be a COVID-19 infection in the past six months. But most of the reasons allowed by the Australian government are serious medical conditions that likely would not affect one of the world's top athletes.

Melbourne, where the tournament is held, has been in and out of some of the strictest lockdowns in the world during the pandemic, including serious restrictions on movement. About 90% of the state of Victoria is fully vaccinated, and other players on understood that vaccination would be required to enter the Australian Open. The ATP says that 95 of its top 100 male players were vaccinated. One who was not, Tennys Sandgren, did not make the trip.

