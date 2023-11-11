One year since Kherson's liberation: Ukrainians share memories of this day on social media

On 11 November 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kherson, which had been under Russian occupation for eight months. The Ukrainian flag was officially raised in the city in three days.

Now, Kherson is under constant attack. Every day, Russians attack the city from the occupied left bank of the oblast.

Today, exactly one year after the liberation, Ukrainians recall this outstanding event and share their memories on social networks.

Kherson. Photo: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Facebook

"A year after liberation from the Russian occupation. After heavy fighting and the systematic destruction of the enemy's logistics, our soldiers forced them to flee.

Each of our people and our city will also be liberated", notes Serhii Sternenko, a public activist and blogger.

Poetess and cultural manager Tetiana Vlasova recalls how she rejoiced in Kherson's liberation with the whole country.

"There is still anxiety in the air here. And it's not always safe to be on the street, so it's not crowded at all.

But still, there are people here, Ukrainians, who have been through so much and are happy to be at home," Tetiana Vlasova writes.

Ihor Burda, adviser to the head of Mykolaiv Оblast Military Administration, reсounts his first trip to liberated Kherson. He went to the city with a humanitarian convoy.

"In the darkness and with minimal lighting from generators, people worked until late at night. Then we felt neither tired nor afraid. We were happy that our guys and girls were bringing back Ukrainian lands and people home!" Burda shares his memories.

Serviceman and journalist Oleksandr Rudomanov symbolically repeated the message that he posted on the day of Kherson’s liberation .

"Kherson is about people. Ukrainian people", Rudomanov notes.

Other Ukrainians share their experience of living in the city under constant attacks.

"A year ago, Kherson threw off the hated tricolour.

All year long, Kherson has been under daily attacks from everything possible, from guided aerial bombs to projectiles. Every day, no Kherson resident knows whether their life will end today.

A year of pain, a year of death, but also a year of freedom," writes on Twitter a user with the nickname "anderswonders".

"I do not know what else awaits me in my life. But I know for sure that the happiest day in it was 11 November 2022", recalls the day of Kherson’s liberation user "HelgaKs" on Twitter.

Background: The National Bank will issue a new commemorative coin, the Antonivka Road Bridge, to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Kherson.

