One year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's step back, they haven't escaped the monarchy - and probably never will

Mikhaila Friel
meghan harry engagement 2017
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their step back in January 2020. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plan to step back from royal life on January 8, 2020. 

  • The couple pursued financial independence in the year that followed, obtaining major deals with Netflix and Spotify.

  • However, they never intended to fully step back. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle originally planned to continue royal duties without public funding, but were later told this wouldn't be possible. 

  • Although the couple stopped using HRH titles and became nonworking royals, they're still held to the same standard as senior working royals, and were criticized for their commercial deals and for encouraging Americans to vote.

  • As long as Harry remains the son and brother of two future kings, the couple will always have a certain responsibility toward the monarchy.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

It's been one year since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step back from royal life via Instagram on January 8, 2020.

The couple have since stopped using HRH titles, moved to the US, launched a podcast, outlined plans to launch their charity, and signed a production deal with Netflix.

But the duke and duchess still appear to be playing by the royal rule book. Their new careers aren't all that different to what they could have been doing had they remained working royals - and that's likely because they never planned to fully resign in the first place.

Insider spoke to royal experts, palace insiders, and those who have worked with the couple in the past year, who explain how and why the Sussexes held on to their royal roots during their first year of freedom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never intended to cease royal duties

The Sussexes initially said they wanted to work towards financial independence while continuing their royal duties on behalf of the Queen.

It's possible that they planned to follow the example set by Harry's uncle Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, who balanced their private careers in TV production and PR respectively with royal duties until 2002, when they rejoined the family full-time.

However, during Harry's speech at a charity dinner on January 18, 2020, he said they were told by the palace that this wouldn't be possible.

"What I want to make clear is, we're not walking away. And we certainly aren't walking away from you," Harry said. "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible."

The Sussexes are 'protecting the royal brand' 

Kubi Springer, a brand consultant who has worked with Nike, L'Oréal, and Justin Timberlake, said the couple's recent projects signal that they are "protecting the royal brand."

In December 2020, they launched a Spotify podcast, Archewell Audio, named after their forthcoming charitable foundation which was in the works long before they resigned. The couple resigned from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation to start their own foundation, Sussex Royal, in July 2019, and renamed it Archewell after their step back.

fab four reunion 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their final royal engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in March 2020. Phil Harris/Pool via AP Images

"I think in principle, their brand is very much in line in terms of the activities that other royals do," Springer told Insider. 

In September 2020, Harry and Markle outlined plans to create documentaries, docuseries, and scripted television shows under their new production company for Netflix

Television work isn't unusual for working royals. The Sussexes previously starred in an ITV documentary about their royal tour of South Africa in 2019. And more recently, "Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health" aired on the UK's BBC One in May 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also starred in "A Berry Royal Christmas"  with Mary Berry in 2019.

Harry and Markle now have more freedom of speech

Springer said one thing that's different about the couple is their ability to "slightly push the boundaries when speaking about social and political issues." 

The royal family has long championed the "never complain, never explain" mantra that was first adopted by the Queen Mother in 1936. Queen Elizabeth II appears to have followed this rule unflinchingly, having never given an interview during her reign.

Harry and Markle's step back means they have been more outspoken about the causes they are passionate about, such as mental health.

Meghan Markle wedding
Meghan Markle became a senior member of the royal family upon her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

During an appearance on the Teenager Therapy podcast in October, the duchess said she was "the most trolled person in the entire world" in 2019.

Gael Aitor, creator and host of Teenager Therapy, told Insider that it was "incredibly inspiring" to hear the duchess "open up and take the risk of being vulnerable to the world."

"I'm sure they're well aware of how every word they say will be analyzed and critiqued to the absolute most so to hear her take the risk of being attacked in the name of mental health awareness was so brave," Aitor said.

The couple also took part in a series of video call engagements about Black Lives Matter, becoming the first British royals to speak about the topic. Harry said during one engagement that he "had no idea" that unconscious bias existed until he met Markle.

Activist and writer Alicia Wallace, who spoke with the couple about systemic racism in July, told Insider that their efforts were "particularly noticeable and impactful" because "it's not something we've seen happening before."

They know any missteps could affect the future of the monarchy

While the couple have more freedom than they did before as nonworking royals, there still appears to be a limit to what they say publicly. 

The British press often holds them to the same standard as senior working royals. Last year there were calls for the couple to be stripped of their duke and duchess titles for taking part in commercial deals with Netflix and Spotify, even though other nonworking royals such as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice earn their own living.

Harry and Markle also received backlash for encouraging Americans to vote ahead of the 2020 general election, as it's protocol for royals to remain politically neutral. The criticism was heightened due to Harry and Markle's apparent contrasting relationships with President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden. While the couple has an ongoing public rift with Trump, the duke's friendship with Joe and Jill Biden has been widely documented.

jill biden prince harry
Jill Biden and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, in May 2016. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games

Despite this, a source close to the couple previously told Insider that they wouldn't endorse a specific candidate because they were aware of "a line" that would be crossed as royals.

"It would be a change in the way the family has always operated," the source said.

Melanie Bromley, E! News Chief Correspondent and royal commentator, told Insider that "if they were to say something that would upend the institution - that is, Harry's father's future, his brother's future - that would be incredibly damaging to everyone, including themselves."

The Sussexes are holding themselves accountable

While it's impossible to predict what the future holds for Harry and Markle, the Sussexes themselves seem to be trying to uphold the same values that they adhered to when they were representing the monarchy.

Markle said during an appearance at the Fortune Next Gem Summit in October that she avoids speaking about controversial topics to protect her family, and instead talks "about things that seem fairly straightforward - like exercising your right to vote."

The couple's first year of freedom also echoes Princess Diana's own step back from the royal family in 1996. After Prince Charles and Diana's divorce was finalized, she gave up her HRH status and ceased official royal engagements but continued her humanitarian work.

Just as Diana had a responsibility to maintain her royal image as the mother to the future king, Prince William, when she stepped back, Harry will always have a responsibility as the son and brother of two future kings.

"I think his mother would be absolutely proud of him, of what he's achieved, and what he's trying to do," Grant Harrold, former butler to Prince Charles, told Insider. "I know a lot of people have changed their opinions, but they don't know the real person."

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment when contacted by Insider. Buckingham Palace did not respond to Insider's request for comment. 

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Capitol riot was false-flag operation by leftists, Trump backers claim, with no basis

    As an angry mob of Trump fans stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, several of President Trump’s key allies sought to baselessly cast blame on the loose-knit movement of left-wing agitators known as antifa.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Capitol Police officer dies after pro-Trump riot

    At least four civilians also died, including three people who police said suffered medical emergencies and one woman who was fatally shot by police.

  • Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, giving Dems Senate control

    Democrats won both Georgia Senate seats, and with them, the U.S. Senate majority, when the final votes were counted on Wednesday.

  • Mexico to ask help to get vaccines for migrants in US

    Mexico said Wednesday it has been trying to get help from non-profit groups or the U.S. government to get coronavirus vaccines for Mexican migrants working in the United States. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Mexico would keep trying “because it is a universal right.” Migrants without documents often have trouble accessing health services in the U.S.

  • EU citizens banned from using ID cards to enter UK after rising terrorism and crime concerns

    EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter the UK from October because they are so easy to fake they are being widely used by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants to enter the country. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents, and instead visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders. It comes amid growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, which have been used by jihadis, rapists, thieves and benefit fraudsters. A Home Office source said: “These documents are some of the most insecure and abused documents seen at the border and we know that they are used by organised crime groups.” Thousands have used them to enter the UK, with Italian and Greek documents most susceptible because they are paper-based, more easily forged, and on sale for £800 on the black market. Albanian Fatmira Tafa was jailed for 14 months last year for using a fake Greek ID to get a kidney transplant that cost the NHS more than £72,000. Islamic State terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels atrocities used “top quality” counterfeit EU ID cards to travel freely around the continent planning their carnage. Najim Laachraoui, one of the Brussels Airport suicide bombers who killed 32, had an ID card from a counterfeit documents factory. The EU border agency Frontex said more than 7,000 people were detected trying to enter the bloc using fraudulent documents in 2016 – with most found trying to get into the UK. Albanian and Ukrainian nationals using fake Italian and Greek ID cards are the main offenders caught at UK borders. “Smugglers frequently provide migrants with fraudulent travel and identity documents as a part of their 'services',” Frontex said in its annual report. “Both the quantity and the quality of the fraudulent documents circulating in the EU have improved over recent years. The sustained demand has prompted counterfeiters to increase their output and has also prompted the creation of new print shops.” Europol, the European police agency, has warned that document fraud is one of the most common criminal activities linked to illegal immigration.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: Trump is 'directly responsible' for Capitol riots

  • EU no longer acknowledges Venezuela's Guaido as interim president

    The European Union can no longer legally recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate head of state after he lost his position as head of parliament, the bloc's 27 governments said on Wednesday. Guaido is still seen by the United States and Britain as Venezuela's rightful leader following the disputed 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, and two EU diplomats stressed the EU still did not recognise Maduro as president. An EU statement on Wednesday threatened further sanctions against the Maduro government, on top of an arms embargo and sanctions on Venezuelan officials already imposed, to decry what it views as rights violations and the rupture of democracy.

  • Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • Pence reportedly expected to attend the inauguration as Trump potentially leaves for Mar-a-Lago

    President Trump may not be in attendance for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, but it appears his vice president will.Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend Biden's inauguration, Politico reported on Thursday and CNN confirmed. The decision to do so, Politico reports, became "easier" after Trump publicly lambasted Pence for not overturning the results of the 2020 election, despite his lack of authority to do so."It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now," a person close to Pence told Politico.Trump had been publicly pressuring Pence to somehow prevent Biden's win from being certified by Congress this week, but Pence, who oversaw the counting of electoral votes, said "my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." Trump reacted by attacking him on Twitter, claiming he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done."Trump has not officially confirmed whether he'll attend the inauguration after refusing to concede the election and falsely claiming he won in a landslide, but Politico reports he has told staff he doesn't expect to do so. He may also leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the day before, according to the report, and potentially have a rally the day of. A spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies told CNN on Thursday, "We have not been told by the president or vice president whether they will be there."More stories from theweek.com Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: Trump is 'directly responsible' for Capitol riots

  • Some Israeli Arabs, Jerusalem Palestinians wary of vaccine

    UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (Reuters) -As Israel leads the world in the rate of coronavirus vaccination, some of its Arab citizens and Palestinians in annexed East Jerusalem are regarding the shot with suspicion. In what officials see as a result of misinformation about possible side effects or supposed malicious properties, turnout for vaccines has been low among Arabs, who make up 21% of Israel's population, and Jerusalem Palestinians. Israel launched its vaccination drive on Dec. 19 with supplies from Pfizer Inc's. The Health Ministry said on Thursday that 17.5% of the population - and 70% of citizens aged 60 or older - had received their first shots.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister Friday appealed the protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group to his visit to the mourners, saying such a demand amounted to blackmailing the country's premier. Hundreds of mourners, who despite harsh cold weather have been rallying in Quetta at the miners' coffins, want Prime Minister Imran Khan to personally visit them to assure their protection.