One Siren Gold Limited (ASX:SNG) insider upped their stake by 1.8% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Siren Gold Limited's (ASX:SNG ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Siren Gold

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman & MD Brian Rodan for AU$124k worth of shares, at about AU$0.38 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.36. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Brian Rodan.

Brian Rodan bought 540.05k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.37. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Siren Gold

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Siren Gold insiders own about AU$11m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Siren Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Siren Gold insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Siren Gold you should be aware of, and 3 of them don't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

