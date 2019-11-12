One sister has DACA status, the other doesn't. Their lives are worlds apart.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – Sisters Deysi and Fatima Perez Avila both came to the United States from Mexico as little girls.

Deysi was 9 and Fatima was 5 when they moved to New Jersey, where their family settled in Red Bank, a town known for its trendy stores and art scene, just a few miles from the Jersey Shore.

It was in Red Bank where Deysi and Fatima learned English, made new friends and learned to love the United States as their own, even though they were living in an adopted land as undocumented immigrants.

Then, in 2012, the sisters' experiences as immigrants without legal status took dramatically different courses.

That's when Deysi turned 16 and became eligible for a program that temporarily shielded her – and other undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children – from deportation. The program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, allowed Deysi to get a part-time job that paid more than the minimum wage. And just like her friends, Deysi was also able to experience another American rite of passage and get her driver’s license when she turned 17.

“Even right now, I’m the only one that drives,’’ said Deysi, 22. “After I got my DACA, I got to work right away, so it meant I got to help my family even more.”

It was not the same for Fatima, a high school senior who celebrated her 17th birthday over the summer. Last year, when Fatima would have been eligible to apply for the DACA program, it was no longer available to new applicants.

“I’m over here, on the sidelines, and feeling helpless because I can’t really drive even though I really want to,’’ she said. “Same thing with jobs. Once my peers started getting jobs, again, I was on the sidelines, again feeling hopeless, like I didn’t have anything to do to help out my family … even if they just needed a simple ride.”

Sisters Fatima, left, and Deysi Perez Avila, right, are photographed in their home in Red Bank, NJ. Deysi, 22, is a DACA recipient while Fatima, 17, is not. More

The federal government stopped processing new DACA applications in 2017 after the Trump administration announced it planned to rescind the program. The announcement led advocates and several states to file lawsuits challenging the move, and federal courts ordered that two-year DACA renewals be processed – but not new applications.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on whether the administration’s attempt to end the program was legal. The court should issue its decision by spring – a ruling that will determine the fate of more than 660,000 current DACA holders like Deysi, and whether others, including Fatima, will be able to apply.

“DACA has accomplished far more than affording deferred prosecutorial action,'' reads a brief filed with the Supreme Court by United We Dream, a national immigrant youth-led organization. "It has created life-changing opportunities for hundreds of thousands of promising young people. DACA has allowed them to lead fuller and more vibrant lives, including by seizing opportunities to advance their education, furthering their careers, providing critical help to their families, and giving back to their communities.”

Opponents of the program have said President Barack Obama overstepped his authority when he issued the executive order creating DACA in 2012. They argue that the courts ruled in the past that Congress, not the president, has authority to enact immigration laws and policies

"If the court forces the executive to maintain such a lawless program, it will have fundamentally and forever altered the manner in which immigration policy is set in this country,'' Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, argues in a brief filed with the Supreme Court. Texas is one of several states that want the program to be terminated.