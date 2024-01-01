One in six Israeli soldiers killed accidentally or by friendly fire

An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) driving along the southern border of Israel and Gaza as fighting between Israeli troops and Islamist Hamas militants continues. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

One in six Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip has been either accidentally killed or killed by their own comrades, the Israeli army said on Monday, confirming media reports.

The total amounts to 29 soldiers, 18 of whom were killed by friendly fire. Two others were killed by an accidental shot and nine more by accidents, for example with ammunition.

According to military figures, a total of 172 soldiers have been killed since the start of the Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip at the end of October. More than 900 have been injured.

Since the start of the war on October 7, when Hamas carried out the worst massacre in Israeli history, 506 servicemen and women have been killed.