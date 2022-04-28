One in six men have been sexually abused or assaulted. Why more male survivors are sharing their stories in Milwaukee.

A list of events to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Milwaukee.

Neil Parekh was 7.

He was home alone. His older neighbor came over and suggested they work on a Cub Scout project in the basement.

The two went downstairs and the neighbor sexually abused him.

"I had no idea what was going on," Parekh said.

That evening, his father asked why the basement light was on and Parekh described what had happened. His father confronted the neighbors.

"Nothing happened after that," he said. "No help. No support. No one to talk to. I think the neighbor got sent to military school but it all got pushed aside."

Parekh spoke last week during the Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault's regular meeting. The virtual panel was part of a series of events in April to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Often, the conversation around sexual assault is framed as a women's issue, with men as the perpetrators. But at least one in six men have been sexually abused or assaulted, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.

"Anyone, anywhere, any gender, any size, any age, can be a victim and when we only think of a young attractive woman as the image of a victim, we're doing a disservice to everyone else," Parekh said in a later interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Andron Lane, who participated in the panel with Parekh, shared the pain of learning someone close to him had been raped while he was incarcerated.

"I didn't sleep," he said. "You never really know the effect of those things ... until it happens. You're crying and broken and somebody came and violated you. How do I respond to that?"

Lane also described having a sexual relationship with a correctional officer while incarcerated. As a result, he said he was sent to isolation, lost his job privileges and moved to a different, higher-security prison, while the officer lost her job.

"I had sexual relationships with an officer who at the time is in control of the situation, as they say, because she's the authority," Lane said during the panel. "So I can't say no. I can't say whatever — not saying I was going to say no, but at the same time, I can't say no."

Lane, who now works to support other men returning from prison, said he believes it's important for men to have spaces to grow, heal and be vulnerable.

"Let's show us uplifting," he said in an interview.

Parekh challenged those at the commission meeting to make room for men to share their stories and to support them.

He only began sharing his story publicly in recent years, decades after the abuse, because of support from Dawn Helmrich.

Parekh, who lives outside of Washington, met Helmrich at a conference for the United Way, where they both worked at the time. Helmrich mentioned her work to bring Denim Day to Milwaukee during a presentation.

On Denim Day — which took place Wednesday — people wear jeans to show solidarity with survivors of sexual violence and send a message to stop victim-blaming. The movement began in Italy in 1999 after a driving instructor raped a female student.

The instructor was convicted, but the sentence was overturned after a court ruled the victim wore tight jeans and may have helped remove them, implying the attack on her was consensual sex. The verdict prompted women in the Italian Parliament to wear jeans in protest and spurred the annual event.

"You're affecting people around the world, around the country," Parekh said. "You're giving hope and inspiration to people."

Where to find help

The City of Milwaukee Health Department has resources for sexual assault survivors here.

Advocate Aurora Health's Healing and Advocacy Services for sexual assault survivors includes a 24-hour hotline at (414) 219-5555 and a confidential text line (414) 219-1551.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at (414) 933-2722 and offers assistance with e-filing for restraining orders at (414) 278-5079.

Diverse & Resilient, which serves the LGBTQ community, operates the "Room to Be Safe" resource line (414) 856-5428 and has online resources at roomtobesafe.org.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline is (800) 656-4673.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Men speak out about sexual abuse, say anyone could be a victim