One SLO County spot has gotten 15 inches of rain in 2 days. Here are the latest totals
This week’s storms have brought an early season drenching to San Luis Obispo County, and it’s not over yet.
In fact, one location has been the rainiest spot in California. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rocky Butte in the mountains northeast of Cambria has accumulated 15 inches of rain since the series of storms began Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The rest of the county has averaged between about 1 inch and 3 inches of rain over the past three days, the Weather Service’s data show.
Heavy rain is expected to fall throughout San Luis Obispo all of Wednesday. The rain showers may begin to taper off to light rain during Wednesday evening and early Thursday, with sunshine returning on Saturday.
SLO County was undera flood advisory until 4 p.m. Wednesday, while all of Southern California, including the Central Coast, was under a flood watch effective through at least Thursday night, the National Weather Service said. Residents can expect roadways and creeks to flood as a result of the heavy downpour.
Here are the Weather Service rain gauge three-day rainfall totals as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday:
Rocky Butte: 15.01 inches
Midway on Highway 41: 3.15 inches
South Portal at Cuesta Ridge: 3.11 inches
Cambria: 3.02 inches
Davis Peak above Avila Beach: 2.88 inches
Lopez Dam: 2.62 inches
San Luis Obispo off Broad Street and Industrial Way: 2.51 inches
San Luis Obispo Reservoir: 2.45 inches
Arroyo Grande: 2.44 inches
Santa Margarita: 2.43 inches
San Simeon: 2.42 inches
Nipomo East: 2.02 inches
Camp San Luis Obispo: 1.93 inches
Paso Robles: 1.92 inches
Los Osos: 1.9 inches
Templeton: 1.77 inches
Canet near Morro Bay: 1.61 inches
Atascadero: 1.5 inches
Oceano: 1.47 inches
Nipomo South: 0.61 inches
Shandon: 0.35 inches
Carrizo Plain: 0.1 inches