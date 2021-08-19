One Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) insider upped their stake by 1.5% in the previous year

Looking at Smartgroup Corporation Ltd's (ASX:SIQ ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Smartgroup Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD, CEO & Executive Director Timothy Looi bought AU$105k worth of shares at a price of AU$5.98 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$7.50. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Smartgroup insiders own about AU$66m worth of shares. That equates to 6.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Smartgroup Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Smartgroup and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Smartgroup has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

