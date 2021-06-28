One of South Carolina’s rarely seen coastal bears killed on highway near Charleston

Mark Price
·2 min read

Bears are rare in the Charleston area of South Carolina, but proof of their presence was found over the weekend when a dead bear turned up in the fishing village of Awendaw.

The carcass was spotted along Highway 17 around 2 p.m. Sunday, not far from the town’s post office, officials said. The town of about 1,300 people is 30 miles northeast of uptown Charleston.

It was discovered by a passerby who was quickly joined by a state wildlife officer, according to a statement from the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District.

“The black bear was a male, thought to be between 3 and 4 years old,” the department wrote. “This was a beautiful creature, rarely seen in the area.”

South Carolina is home to about 1,000 black bears, and it’s believed most of them — about 700 — live in the western side of the state, near the southern tip of the Appalachian Mountains, officials said.

“The rest, like this one, are located in the low country, as far south as Beaufort,” the fire district reported.

Investigators believe the bear “was struck by a vehicle Saturday night or early Sunday.” The department did not say if any motorist reported a bear collision over the weekend, but the bear was big enough to cause damage.

Black bears grow to an average of 350 pounds in South Carolina, but males as big as 600 pounds have been found, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources reports. Their “average life expectancy” in the wild is about 18 years.

Nearby North Carolina has a much larger bear population, with more than 11,000 bears in the late 2000s, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reports.

News of the bear carcass comes at a time when aggressive bear encounters are on the rise in the mountains of neighboring North Carolina and Tennessee.

A sleeping 16-year-old girl was attacked and seriously hurt by a black bear in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on June 18, McClatchy News reported. Multiple camp grounds have been closed on parts of the Appalachian Trail in N.C. and Tennessee, and the Blue Ridge Parkway temporarily banned tents and soft-sided campers in some areas due to aggressive bears.

Experts say the bears are hungry, looking for food, and may associate camping smells with a potential meal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nissan to create thousands of UK jobs in battery investment

    The carmaker is set to announce a major expansion of battery production in Sunderland.

  • Coronavirus in Africa: Concern grows over third wave of infections

    The WHO says it's worried about a third wave in African countries, many of which lag behind in vaccinations.

  • PM Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to overcome their hesitancy and get COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible, as concerns grow about the highly infectious Delta variant being detected in some states. After a fall in infections from May's daily peak of 400,000, India has redoubled its efforts to inoculate the country's 940 million adults amid supply constraints and fears of a third wave of pandemic. "Get vaccinated," Modi said in his monthly radio address, urging the public to adhere to social distancing and wear masks.

  • Meet the man who claims he can summon UFOs

    "My name is Robert Bingham and what I do is I'm a summoner. I bring in UFOs and I interact with the UFOs and I interact with Big Foot, I interact with ghosts, but mostly UFOs."Location: Pasadena, CaliforniaRobert Bingham says he had his first UFO experience 20 years agoand has telepathically reached out for them ever since"What I do for the summoning techniques is I look into a blue sky, a blank sky blue and I just concentrate on one little spot of that blue sky and concentrate and I telepathically tell them to arrive, like I'm doing now."Source: Naval Air Systems CommandA U.S. government report acknowledged sightings of mysterious flying objectsbut failed to explain what they areLocation: Santa Clarita, CaliforniaBingham believes this information is to prepare for events to come"If I've got it, I say it. I don't hold back and say 'Oh they're going to think I'm crazy'. I say it. And the government believes me. Believe me they believe me. That's why they're coming out with that stuff now."

  • Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on policing measures

    Minnesota’s top Democratic and Republican lawmakers reached agreement on the highlights of a public safety bill that includes police accountability measures, a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the death of George Floyd. It has been the most contentious piece of budget negotiations among a divided Legislature that's up against a Wednesday deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

  • Krispy Kreme among 17 companies set to IPO in the U.S. this week

    The IPO market is lighting its fireworks a bit early, with a whopping 17 companies planning to list this week on U.S. exchanges.Driving the news: Chinese ride-hail company Didi is expected to be the week's top float, with plans to raise nearly $4 billion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOther big issuers should be cybersecurity company SentinelOne, Turkish e-commerce platform D-Market and doughnut chain Krispy Kreme.Many of this

  • South Africa tightens restrictions to fight resurgent virus

    Battling a fast-increasing surge of COVID-19 cases, South Africa has reintroduced tough restrictions including a ban on alcohol sales and an extended nightly curfew. The delta variant, first discovered in India, appears to be driving South Africa’s new increase, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday night, announcing the return to strict measures.

  • Man shoots bear in self-defense after animal breaks into his home and attacks him

    The incident occurred at approximately 10:39 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, in Meyers, California -- a town about 100 miles east of Sacramento -- when the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a man saying that he was attacked inside of his own home by a bear and that he had to shoot the animal out of self-defense. “On June 25th, 2021 during the morning hours, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife located the gravely wounded bear and euthanized it,” read a statement issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Local residents told ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO that bear sightings are fairly common in the area and blamed people who come in from out of town and are not responsible when it comes to taking necessary precautions to avoid incidents like this one.

  • Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall north of Georgia, South Carolina border; expected to dissipate late Tuesday

    Tropical Storm Danny has formed and made landfall late Monday near the Georgia-South Carolina border, according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • Moscow court rejects appeal from imprisoned American

    A Moscow court on Monday rejected an imprisoned American's appeal against his nine-year sentence for assaulting police officers. The Moscow City Court upheld the sentence issued last year by a lower court, which convicted Trevor Reed for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian and visiting his girlfriend. “I regret that the appellate court has not corrected this gross injustice, but it does not in any way affect the seriousness with which I and the U.S. government will continue to pursue this matter for Trevor to get him released so that he can go home and be with his family," U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan told reporters outside the court after attending the hearing.

  • Michael Gove's wife Sarah Vine speaks of the 'pressures' on political marriages

    Sarah Vine has spoken about the difficulties of sustaining a political marriage in the wake of revelations about Matt Hancock's affair with his aide. Michael Gove's wife, a newspaper journalist, wrote in her column for the Mail on Sunday: "Climbing that far up Westminster’s greasy pole changes a person. And when someone changes, they require something new from a partner. "Namely, someone who is as much a courtesan as a companion, one who understands their brilliance and, crucially, is personally

  • Mazda Saves Fuel, Wins at Watkins Glen

    Mazda's IMSA program may be coming to an end after this season, but its winning days are not done.

  • Separated from her daughters in U.S., Honduran mom parents from her smartphone

    Maria's day begins at 7 a.m., when she rouses her daughters for elementary school, and does not finish until late at night, when the kitchen is clean. Like many moms, Maria has found parenthood even harder since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed classes online. But unlike most other mothers, Maria is raising Michelle, 11, and Nicole, 6, from thousands of miles away.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued Essential Warning

    Even if you got your COVID-19 vaccine, you need to hear this: The new Delta variant of the virus, which is more dangerous and "more transmissible," is here in the USA and will soon account for rising cases, especially in certain parts of the country. In response, Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation today to deliver 5 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. Read on for all 5, including which parts of the USA are "more vulnerable"—and to ensure your hea

  • Today in History for June 28th

    Highlights of this day in history: An assassination in Europe sparks World War I; Elian Gonzalez and his father leave for Cuba; Boxer Mike Tyson disqualified for biting Evander Holyfield's ear; Richard Rodgers and Mel Brooks born. (June 28)

  • Hikers capture ‘terrifying but awesome’ video of two bears facing off in Alaska park

    “My guide wanted to get us close, ended up almost on top of us.”

  • Did a Boise woman see an elusive wolverine on the Greenbelt? Here’s what experts say

    A debate raged on social media: badger or wolverine?

  • Where the buffalo roam: world’s longest wildlife bridge could cross the Mississippi

    Conservationist aims to replace old bridge with bison preserve, benefiting environment and spotlighting Indigenous history A bridge across the Mississippi could over a new spot for American bison. Photograph: Alan Rogers/AP Between Iowa and Illinois, spanning the only stretch of the Mississippi River that flows from east to west, sits an exhausted 55-year-old cement bridge. Each day 42,000 cars drive across the ageing structure, which is slated to be torn down and replaced. But when Chad Pregrac

  • Surfer gets attacked by great white shark near San Francisco

    A surfer was attacked by a great white shark Saturday at Gray Whale Cove State Beach near San Francisco. The shark was an estimated 6 to 8 feet long.

  • 20 bodies were found on a boat floating in the Atlantic, and no one knows who they are or how they died

    The Turks and Caicos police said that while the "deaths are unexplained, there is no indication of foul play."