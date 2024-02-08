One of the longest-serving judges in South Dakota history has passed away, according to the South Dakota Unified Judicial System.

Jeff W. Davis died Monday, according to the press release. He had served on the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Rapid City for 43 years before retiring in 2019.

Davis served as both a magistrate judge and circuit court judge on the Seventh Judicial Circuit, and was its presiding judge from 2006-2015.

"In the halls of justice, Judge Davis will forever be remembered as an unwavering defender of the law throughout his entire career. His wisdom, fairness and commitment to justice leave an indelible mark on the legal landscape of our state,” said South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen. “The South Dakota Unified Judicial System extends our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who were touched by his judicial excellence and dedication.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: One of South Dakota's longest-serving judges has passed away