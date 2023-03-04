One of Sputnik V Covid vaccine creators killed in Moscow

Russian investigators at the scene of the murder of one of the developers of Sputnik V Andrey Botikov

The Investigative Committee of Russia launched an investigation over the murder registered on March 2 in northwestern Moscow. According to the investigation, a 29-year-old tenant quarreled with the owner of an apartment and strangled him to death with a belt. The owner is reported to be Botikov.

The suspect confessed to the crime during an interrogation, reports RIA Novosti. He has already been charged and if convicted, faces up to 15 years in prison.

Andrey Botikov had worked as a virologist at Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology since 2014. He was awarded by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a state order for his work on the Sputnik V vaccine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine