One stabbed in altercation south of downtown

Dec. 29—Colorado Springs police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1500 block of South Tejon Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, police located an adult man, in stable condition, who had a stab wound to the back. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

No arrests have been made. According to authorities, the stabbing was a personal altercation and the victim is not willing to cooperate at this time. Police say there is no threat to the community.