One stabbed, man arrested after altercation outside Dorchester grocery store

One man has been stabbed and one arrested after an altercation outside a Dorchester grocery store.

According to Boston Police, around 10 p.m. on Friday, two adult male suspects were involved in a physical altercation, causing one to be stabbed outside the South Bay Stop & Shop in Dorchester.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old male from Dorchester, he is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

