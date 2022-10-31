One Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR) Analyst Just Lifted Their Revenue Forecasts By A Captivating 12%

Celebrations may be in order for Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analyst now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Stanmore Resources' sole analyst is for revenues of US$3.6b in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a major 182% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analyst was foreseeing US$3.2b of revenue in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Stanmore Resources, given the nice increase in revenue forecasts.

The consensus price target rose 19% to AU$4.10, with the analyst clearly more optimistic about Stanmore Resources' prospects following this update.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Stanmore Resources' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Stanmore Resources' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 182% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 40% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 1.1% annually. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, Stanmore Resources is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the analyst increased their revenue forecasts for Stanmore Resources this year. The analyst also expects revenues to perform better than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given that the analyst appears to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Stanmore Resources.

The covering analyst is clearly in love with Stanmore Resources at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as recent substantial insider selling. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other warning sign we've identified .

