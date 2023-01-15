One Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI) insider upped their stake by 16% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Stealth Global Holdings Limited's (ASX:SGI ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stealth Global Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Narelle Edmunds for AU$207k worth of shares, at about AU$0.16 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.13). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Narelle Edmunds.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Stealth Global Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Stealth Global Holdings insiders own about AU$5.8m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Stealth Global Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Stealth Global Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Stealth Global Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Stealth Global Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

