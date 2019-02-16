Is All for One Steeb AG’s (ETR:A1OS) CEO Pay Justified?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Lars Landwehrkamp became the CEO of All for One Steeb AG (ETR:A1OS) in 2007. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Lars Landwehrkamp’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, All for One Steeb AG has a market capitalization of €268m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €1.2m. (This is based on the year to 2018). That’s a modest increase of 5.2% on the prior year year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €336k. We examined companies with market caps from €177m to €710m, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was €755k.

It would therefore appear that All for One Steeb AG pays Lars Landwehrkamp more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at All for One Steeb has changed over time.

Is All for One Steeb AG Growing?

Over the last three years All for One Steeb AG has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 2.7% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 6.9% over the last year.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn’t particularly impressive, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It’s clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has All for One Steeb AG Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 0.5%, All for One Steeb AG would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We examined the amount All for One Steeb AG pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Although we’d stop short of calling it inappropriate, we think the CEO compensation is probably more on the generous side of things. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling All for One Steeb (free visualization of insider trades).

