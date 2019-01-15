Is All for One Steeb AG’s (ETR:A1OS) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at All for One Steeb AG’s (ETR:A1OS) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. All for One Steeb has a P/E ratio of 18.82, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.3%.

Check out our latest analysis for All for One Steeb

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for All for One Steeb:

P/E of 18.82 = €53 ÷ €2.82 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

All for One Steeb increased earnings per share by 7.1% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 16% annually, over the last five years.

How Does All for One Steeb’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (24.8) for companies in the it industry is higher than All for One Steeb’s P/E.

XTRA:A1OS PE PEG Gauge January 15th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think All for One Steeb will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

All for One Steeb’s Balance Sheet

All for One Steeb has net cash of €7.0m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On All for One Steeb’s P/E Ratio

All for One Steeb has a P/E of 18.8. That’s higher than the average in the DE market, which is 17.1. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.