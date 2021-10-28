One Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) insider upped their stake by 2.4% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Strategic Education, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STRA ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Strategic Education

The Executive Chairman of the Board Robert Silberman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$311k worth of shares at a price of US$77.64 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$69.24). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Robert Silberman was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Strategic Education insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 2.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Strategic Education Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Strategic Education shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Strategic Education and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Strategic Education and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

