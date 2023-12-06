One of the strongest meteor showers of the year will be visible in Wisconsin this month

Wisconsinites could catch a glimpse of one of the year's best annual meteors showers this month.

The Geminid meteor shower is active in December. Here's what you need to know:

When's the meteor shower?

The Geminids are going to be active from Dec. 4-17, according to NASA. The meteor shower will peak overnight from Dec. 13 to 14. If conditions are ideal, this meteor shower could peak at about 150 visible meteors per hour.

Start looking for the meteor shower after 7:30p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The radiant will reach its highest in the sky around 1 to 2 a.m.

Will the Geminid meteor shower be visible in Wisconsin?

Yes, the meteor shower will be visible in Wisconsin and across the globe.

Tips on how to watch the Geminid meteor shower:

The best conditions to see the meteor shower will be with clear skies without clouds or hazes, according to NASA.

The radiant is located high in the sky, so you'll need to go to a place far from any light source or urban light pollution to have the best view of the sky. Make sure to give your eyes time to adapt to the night sky.

Here's a list of places in Wisconsin that could offer some of the best views:

What's causing these meteor showers?

These meteors are caused by debris entering the Earth's atmosphere at 35 kilometers per second, according to NASA. The Geminids seem to be one of the annual meteor showers associated with asteroids rather than comets.

There are several other meteor showers expected to peak during this lunar cycle, but these are expected to be much harder to see because they either have a low peak rate, are best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, or peak when the moonlight will interfere for most of the night.

JS reporter Drew Dawson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Geminid meteor shower 2023: What Wisconsinites need to know