One student arrested, another hospitalized after fistfight at Centennial High School

One student was arrested and another was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries following a fistfight at Centennial High School on Tuesday.

According to a Pueblo Police Department news release, police responded to the scene around 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The injured student was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police spokesperson Sgt. Franklyn Ortega told the Chieftain.

The other student was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. Second-degree assault is a felony offense and carries stricter penalties than third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor, according to Colorado law.

An investigation into the fight at Centennial High School is ongoing. Both students involved in the fight were juveniles, Ortega said.

"Pueblo School District 60 is profoundly saddened by the incident that occurred Tuesday at Centennial High School," Pueblo School District 60 wrote in a statement that was included in the Pueblo PD news release. "This physical altercation between two students resulted in severe bodily injuries."

"Violence in our schools is not acceptable and will not be tolerated," the statement continued. "We have moved forward with appropriate disciplinary action and are cooperating fully with the Pueblo Police Department. Centennial remains committed to the safety and social-emotional well being of our students. We appreciate your continued support."

Pueblo D60 was contacted by the Chieftain but declined to comment on the specific disciplinary actions being taken in response to the incident. No weapons were involved in the fight, Ortega said.

Pueblo D60 Superintendent: New Pueblo D60 superintendent could make how much? Search firm talks next steps in hiring

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached at JBartolo@gannett.com. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo student faces second-degree assault charges after fight