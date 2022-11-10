One student in custody after brandishing airsoft gun at Lafayette's Centaurus High

Nov. 9—A Centaurus High School student has been detained by police after he brandished an airsoft gun on campus and then fled from police.

Lafayette police Deputy Chief Brian Rosipajla said the male student showed the gun in the bathroom to another student, who believed it was a real weapon and reported it.

School officials confirmed immediately after the report that the student had already left the building, so the campus was placed on lockout.

Rosipajla said the student was located off campus and tried to run from officers before being taken into custody with the airsoft gun in his waistband.

Police are not yet sure if the student, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, will be facing charges.

In a letter to parents, Centaurus Principal Daniel Ryan said the school would also be looking at possible consequences.

"Bringing any type of replica or toy weapon to school is strictly prohibited and we will address the issue with the student and family directly," the letter read. "We do not take lightly the substantial impact of an event like this on our students and our school community."

Boulder Valley School District spokesman Randy Barber said Ryan Elementary was also placed on secure status during the incident, but both schools are now back to normal operations.

Rosipajla urged people to use caution with airsoft or replica pellet guns, saying that it can be hard for witnesses to tell the difference between some models and actual guns.

"This is dangerous; police officers can't tell the difference, community members cant tell the difference," Rosipajla said. "We just don't want to see people ending up getting hurt."