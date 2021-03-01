Student in critical condition after 'targeted' shooting at Arkansas junior high school

A 15-year-old student was in critical condition after he was shot by another 15-year-old boy in a "targeted" attack at an Arkansas junior high school Monday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened in a hallway outside the main office at Watson Chapel Junior High during a class break, police said. Other students were nearby.

"This was not random. It was targeted," Pine Bluff Police Lt. David DeFoor told NBC News. He said the motive was under investigation.

The shooter fled but was tracked by dogs about a half-hour after the shooting, DeFoor said. The boy, who was still armed, surrendered without incident.

Jefferson County Prosecutor Kyle Hunter said the decision on charges, including the determination on whether to charge the 15-year-old as an adult, would come within 48 hours.

The victim was in critical condition at Arkansas Children's Hospital, police said.

All Watson Chapel School District campuses were placed on lockdown after the shooting, according to a Monday morning Facebook post from the district.

"If you have not been notified by the school, your student is safe and secure," the post said.

The school followed up shortly thereafter to say parents could come pick up their children under a supervised release.

Monday was the first day back to school for the Watson Chapel School District students after a water issue in the buildings. It isn't clear how long the students were at-home learning because of the problem.

The district had announced on Friday that students would return for on-site learning Monday. The post read: "We look forward to seeing our students and staff!!!

The superintendent of the nearby Pine Bluff and Dollarway School districts said in a statement that school officials there were taking extra precautions Monday. Counselors were on hand, the statement said.

"We are praying that God will bless our neighboring district, and our entire community, as we face the difficult days ahead," Barbara J. Warren, the superintendent, said in the statement.