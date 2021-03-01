One student injured at junior high school shooting in Arkansas

·1 min read
Watson Chapel Junior High School (Google)
Watson Chapel Junior High School (Google)

A suspect is in custody after a reported school shooting in Arkansas left one student injured in a serious condition.

According to multiple reports, police confirmed the Monday morning shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School.

Watson Chapel School District said in a Facebook post the campuses are on lockdown as the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department and Pine Bluff Police Department control and investigate the shooting.

“This was an isolated incident and all students are safe at this time,” the post said.

“The parent of the student hurt has been notified so if you have not been notified by the school your student is safe and secure. The police are not letting anyone in and out of the buildings. You will not be allowed to come get your student at this time.”

About 44 miles south of Little Rock, the junior high school had just returned to on-site learning for the first day of the year.

Police said the suspect is a male juvenile, and the victim is also a juvenile, according to Fox 16 Arkansas.

The injured student was reportedly airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

The school began allowing supervised release of students as lockdowns began lifting a few hours after police took the suspect in custody.

