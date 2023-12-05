UPDATE: One subject of manhunt arrested overnight

Dec. 5—Jesse James Spraggins, 19, of Jacksonville was captured overnight and arrested on multiple charges.

Spraggins was one of two men that were being sought in a Monday night manhunt that took place near the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 79 West following a report of a stolen car and shots fired at an individual who was trying to stop the theft.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the other person, Dalton Hall of Rusk, is still on the loose as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office officials, as well as K-9 search teams from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice led the search efforts.