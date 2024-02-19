One Sudbury neighborhood reports over 20 car break-ins overnight, police say

Authorities are asking residents in one neighborhood for any surveillance video of suspicious activity after receiving nearly two dozen reports of car break-ins overnight.

Sudbury Police say they fielded over 20 reports of car break-ins in the Pine Lakes neighborhood off of Hudson Road. Investigators believe the crimes occurred in the early morning hours of February 19 or the overnight hours of February 18.

“Sudbury is a great community which often lulls residents into a false sense of security hence some do not feel the need to lock their vehicles and sometimes their houses,” police wrote in a social media post. “We implore all residents to ALWAYS secure your vehicles as well as your house.”

Officials are urging anyone with camera footage depicting anything suspicious to contact Sudbury Police at (978) 443-1042.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

