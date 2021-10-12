One Sultan Resources Limited (ASX:SLZ) insider upped their stake by in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Sultan Resources Limited's (ASX:SLZ ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sultan Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by is the biggest insider purchase of Sultan Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.19. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Sultan Resources insiders own 53% of the company, worth about AU$7.0m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sultan Resources Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sultan Resources shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Sultan Resources, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Sultan Resources you should be aware of, and 3 of these are potentially serious.

