One SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) insider upped their stake by 1.5% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of SunOpta Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STKL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SunOpta

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Joseph Ennen for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$4.99 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$7.51. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Joseph Ennen purchased 40.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$4.99. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of SunOpta

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.5% of SunOpta shares, worth about US$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SunOpta Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded SunOpta shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in SunOpta and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for SunOpta (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

