One Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) insider upped their stake by 670% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Supreme Plc's (LON:SUP ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Supreme

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Paul McDonald bought UK£50k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.03 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£1.06. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Paul McDonald was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Supreme insiders own 34% of the company, worth about UK£42m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Supreme Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Supreme shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Supreme and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Supreme and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

