One suspect in 2019 New Year's Eve murder enters plea admitting involvement

One of five people indicted in a 2019 fatal New Year's Eve shooting of David Devora in north Abilene entered an open plea to murder Friday.

Rodaesia Winter Hines entered the plea to a charge of murder before 104th District Court Judge Jeff Propst.

In making the plea, Hines acknowledged that the shooting of Devora occurred during another felony, a robbery. However, the state waived the second charge, which was aggravated robbery.

Rodaesia Winter Hines

Hines will be sentenced within 60 days. She remains in the Taylor County Jail, according to online records.

According to court documents. Hines and four other people were looking attempted to rob Devora at his residence in the 2500 block of Roundtree Drive on Dec. 31, 2019.

Creshawn Howard, Michael Wright-Collazo and Tyree Neal were indicted March 20, 2020, on one count each of murder and aggravated robbery in the case.

In addition, Isaiah Arredondo was indicted July 8 on one count of murder. He was booked into jail Feb. 25, 2021, and released on a $100,000 bondMarch 20, according to jail records.

Court documents said Arredondo knew Devora and helped set up the robbery. Hines drove the three other suspects to the residence, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Hines told police the four went to the residence to "hit a lick," a phrase meaning they were going to rob Devora.

Wright-Collazo told police he range the door bell, according to the documents.

When Devora answered his door and saw Howard, Wright-Collazo and Neal, Devora tried to retreat inside. One suspect allegedly had a shotgun and another a 9-mm handgun, according to court records, and Devora was shot through the door.

Howard told police they attempted to rob Devora to get money to bail another individual from jail.That person was identified as Hines's boyfriend.

The weapon was not meant to be fired, Howard stated.

Arredondo allegedly told the four other suspects that Devora was in possession of "items of value" and gave information to Howard, Wright-Collazo and Neal to help "execute the robbery," the documents said.

Story continues

Police said a witness overhead Arredondo bragging about his involvement in the robbery, the documents said.

According to courthouse records, Howard's trial is scheduled in early March. Wright-Collazo, Neal and Arredondo are on the court docket for late May.

