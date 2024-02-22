One suspect in 2020 double-murder appears in court; second finds out his fate next week

HOPEWELL – Less than a week before a Hopewell man is to be sentenced for his role in a 2020 double-murder, his cousin – and the one who reportedly pulled the trigger – made his first appearance Wednesday in Circuit Court.

Shaquan Mulrain had been incarcerated in Kentucky on unrelated charges and needed to be extradited to Hopewell. That process was finalized earlier this month, and he currently is being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

Mulrain has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a violent felon. His next court hearing date is April 10.

At his appearance Wednesday, Mulrain was given a court-appointed lawyer but indicated that he wanted to hire his own counsel.

He is accused of killing 39-year-old Julian “Sonny” Sharpe and 39-year-old Elisa Scott Aug. 20, 2020, at Sharpe’s residence on Central Avenue. His cousin, Maurice Eric Mulrain, was convicted in February 2023 and is set to be sentenced Tuesday.

Julian Sharpe, left, and Elisa Scott, both 39, were gunned down Aug. 20, 2020 at a house on Central Avenue in Hopewell.

Maurice Mulrain was originally set for sentencing on several occasions last year, but court-schedule conflicts and the defendant’s decision to seek new counsel kept resetting the date. He, too, is being held at Riverside.

According to testimony from the February 2023 trial, Sharpe and Scott were shot multiple times – Sharpe because the Mulrains thought he was in a relationship with one of the mothers of Maurice Mulrain’s children, and Scott because she happened to be at the residence. Sharpe died at the scene, while Scott, who was found inside the front doorway, died an hour later at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

That testimony indicated that Maurice Mulrain and his then-girlfriend traveled to Kentucky to pick up Shaquan Mulrain and returned on the same day. Later, the Mulrains confronted Sharpe at his residence, where Maurice claimed Shaquon came around from behind him and shot Sharpe, then Scott, who was a witness. They then fled the scene.

The cousins were indicted in February 2021 on the charges, and Maurice Mulrain was arrested later that year.

