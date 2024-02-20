One suspect arrested, another on the run after an attempted robbery outside Swansea bank

One person was taken into person in custody Monday and police were searching for at least one more after an attempted robbery outside a bank in Swansea.

Just before 1 p.m., a courier was attempting to make a delivery at BayCoast Bank dropbox on Swansea Mall Drive when he was approached by two men, who flashed gun and demanded money.

Swansea police said the courier fired two shots at the suspects, who fled in a U-Haul van, which was found burning about half a mile away on Reed Street.

Investigators say the suspects ditched the U-Haul van and left in a Jeep, which was later stopped on I-195 in East Providence.

Giovany Fouyolle, 29, of Randolph, was the sole occupant of the jeep when he was taken into custody by Rhode Island State Police Monday afternoon.

Fouyolle will be extradited to Massachusetts on pending charges.

The second suspect involved in the alleged incident remains at large.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Swansea Police Department at 508-674-8464.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

