One suspect arrested, another sought in Leesburg homicide

LEESBURG — Police have made one arrest and are looking for the other suspect in the slaying of a 34-year-old man in Leesburg on Aug. 4.

Police issued arrest warrants for 36-year-old Sonja Isadieu-Johnson and 31-year-old Jeron L. Johnson in the fatal shooting of Michael Pettis.

Virginia Beach Police, working from information furnished by LPD, arrested Isadieu-Johnson Wednesday morning, and searched her home. She and Johnson had previously lived in Leesburg.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Johnson was not located at the residence and his current location remains unknown. We would like to thank Virginia Beach PD for their assistance with our investigation,” Capt. Joe Iozzi said in a press release Thursday.

Leesburg police were called to the 1000 block of West Line Street on Aug. 4, where they found Pettis lying in a yard. Officers cordoned off the area and began searching for suspects, but no arrests were made.

Officers said at the time they did not think the shooting was random.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jeron Johnson to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (477). Crimeline is also offering a reward of up to $5,000, for information leading to his arrest.

