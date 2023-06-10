One suspect arrested in carjacking, kidnapping incident. A man was thrown out of his car

Horry County police have arrested one suspect in a carjacking and kidnapping incident that happened in Longs on Wednesday evening.

Terreasia Nell Bromell, 49, of Loris, is charged with kidnapping, carjacking and failure to stop for blue lights. She was granted a $20,000 bond each for carjacking and kidnapping, as well as a $5,000 bond for failure to stop for a blue light.

Bromell was still incarcerated as of Saturday morning, according to booking records.

Around 5:30 p.m., an Horry County police officer saw a man being thrown out of a gray Dodge hatchback that was traveling west on Highway 90 near Live Oak Street in Longs, according to an incident report obtained by The Sun News.

The female driver of the vehicle ignored the police officer’s commands to stop and drove onto Vereen Avenue, where she was then thrown out of the car by another suspect, according to the report.

Officers pursued the vehicle onto Cove Lane, where it traveled onto Mill Swamp. At this point, the chase ended and officers returned to look for the female driver, according to the report.

The car was later located off Mill Swamp, a wooden path, without either suspect in the car.

Officers who spoke with the first male victim on Highway 90 determined that he and his girlfriend had their car stolen from them.

No other suspects have been arrested in this case, according to booking records. The case remains active.