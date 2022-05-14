One suspect arrested, two at large following Pacific Heights robbery

May 14—A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree robbery of a home in the Pacific Heights area.

The Honolulu Police Department today said that two suspects entered the home shortly after 10 :30 a.m. on Thursday, while a third suspect waited outside.

The two suspects inside held one of the occupants at gunpoint while taking property from the home. The suspects then fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Police were able to identify one of the suspects, who was arrested Thursday evening. The two other suspects remain at large, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.