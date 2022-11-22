One suspect in Cairo Jordan murder case is back in Indiana, with another still missing

One of two suspects facing charges over the killing of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead earlier this year in an abandoned suitcase in rural Southern Indiana, has been brought back to the Hoosier State.

Dawn Coleman, 40, made her first court appearance Monday, where she was represented by an attorney from the public defenders office at her hearing. A count of aiding, inducing or causing murder was added to her list of charges, according to court records – she'd previously been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice following her October arrest in San Francisco.

Coleman's bond was set at $5 million cash, court records show. The Shreveport, Louisiana resident's next hearing was set for December, with a jury trial currently scheduled to begin in May.

Indiana State Police believe Cairo's mother, Atlanta resident Dejuane Anderson, is still on the run. She will be charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice when she is arrested, ISP Sgt. Carey Huls previously said. Anderson is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and is believed to have been last seen in California.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls held up a photo of Dejuane Anderson, who has been charged in connection to the death of her son Cairo Jordan. Oct. 26, 2022

Cairo was 5 years old at the time of his death and would have turned 6 in late October. His body was found on April 14 inside a distinctive suitcase with "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" painted on its shell. Police announced in May an autopsy had determined he had died due to an electrolyte imbalance and he was buried that month following a service in Washington County, where he was located.

Cairo's identity was not identified publicly until Coleman was arrested in late October. Cairo was buried with a headstone that said "In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God." His full name, Cairo Ammar Jordan, has since been engraved on a space that had been left open at the time of his burial.

Fingerprints belonging to Coleman and Anderson had been found on contents within the suitcase, police said following Coleman's arrest. ISP also said it had obtained search warrants for Facebook accounts used by the two women that had repeatedly referred to Cairo as a "demon" ahead of his death. Police said phones owned by Coleman and Anderson were found to have been in the areas where Cairo's body was later found on April 14, and Riverlink data found a car owned by Anderson had crossed a bridge between Louisville and Southern Indiana on April 16, the day the body was recovered.

Coleman is due back in court on Dec. 15, according to Indiana court records.

