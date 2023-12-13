One suspect captured, another remains on the loose in November homicide in Biloxi

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect, the department said in a release on Wednesday.

The department is currently looking for Eddie Demetrius Baker in connection with a homicide in Biloxi on November 10.

According to police, Biloxi officers arrived at the 500 block of Esters Boulevard in Biloxi at around 11:21 p.m. on November 10 after receiving a call that gunshots were fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers say they followed a blood trail and found a man who had been shot and killed.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Hattiesburg police and U.S. marshals arrested Tymos Carter, another suspect in the homicide, at his home in Hattiesburg.

Carter was transported to Biloxi and charged with homicide. He is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail without bond after a hearing with Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com