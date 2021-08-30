One suspect in custody for brutal murder of Chicago grandmother

A Chicago teenager has been detained without bail on first-degree murder charges for the killing of an elderly woman, according to police.

The unnamed 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Yvonne Ruzich, 70, following an attempted carjacking outside a South Side grocery store on Aug. 16, authorities said.

The young man was arrested Friday and denied bond Saturday. Another suspect, also a juvenile, is still at large.

Footage of the killing shows the suspect walk up to Ruzich's car outside Baltimore Food and Liquors and open fire on the grandmother around 4:30 a.m.

CPD have charged a teen with murder in the deadly Chicago shooting of Yvonne Ruzich, 70, who was killed in Hegewisch last week. https://t.co/rg4Hri29lJ — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) August 28, 2021



Ruzich tried to flee and drove off but crashed into a road sign, where the two juveniles shot at her again and killed her, footage showed.

Police believe the young gunmen are linked to several carjackings in the area.

"What's going through their mind, they're walking up and they want to take this car, and she drives away. And that quickly, they decide to fire," said Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

"There wasn't a lot of interaction there," he said. "But that just shows how emboldened they are and how quickly they are to discharge a firearm."

Ruzich was known to locals as "Grandma Jo."

